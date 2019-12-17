Will exercise freedom of speech cautiously: Payal Rohatgi after being released from jail

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Payal Rohatgi, Bollywood actor who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by Bundi court on Tuesday.

Payal has been released on bail with two sureties of Rs 25000 each.

The district sessions court saw the video of the Nehru-Gandhi family which was put on social media by Rohatgi.

After getting out of the jail in the evening, Payal couldn't stop herself from breaking down while talking to media.

"I am very happy that I am out of Jail now. I wholeheartedly thank the Indian public who supported me. I was very scared and I did not want to be in the jail so thank you for getting me out. I think about the country but I do not want to go in jail for any wrong reasons." Said Payal.

She has been in Jail since December 24 when she was sent by the court. On Tuesday her lawyer presented a bail petition in the court.

The police on Sunday had taken Payal into custody from Ahmedabad and brought to Bundi where she was arrested on Monday.

Payal made controversial remarks about country's first Prime Minister Jawahal Lal Nehru, his father Pundit Motilal Nehru and other members of the Gandhi family in a video on 21st of September.

On 2nd October, after the video of Payal Rohatgi went viral on social media, State Youth Congress general secretary and a resident of Bundi, Charmesh Sharma, had submitted a complaint along with copies of the video.

Sharma had alleged in the complaint that the content of the video tarnished the image of the country, spread vulgarity and religious hatred besides disgracing a woman's character.

On October 10, police registered a case against Payal under section 504, 505 of IPC and IT Act.

On asking whether she would repeat the same thing she said that she will not stop making videos but will take legal precautions.

"I won't stop making videos but I will not do such a mistake where I can be legally trapped. I will make sure to use freedom of speech keeping legalities in mind," said Payal.

Payal had spent Monday night in Bundi jail along with prisoners who were convicted for murder, robbery and drug trafficking.

Talking about her experience she added that the food was good and that her "colleagues in Jail were these ladies who told me their stories. I was touched to hear them. I was very scared and they helped me overcome that."