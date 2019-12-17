Home Nation

Will take back illegal Bangladeshi immigrants if India gives proof: Hasina's advisor

Last week, the Bangladesh foreign minister had cancelled his India visit after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

Bangladesh flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The advisor to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister on international affairs, Gauhar Rizvi, said on Tuesday that the country will take back any of its citizens staying in India illegally if evidence is provided.

While interacting with the media in Kolkata on Tuesday, Rizvi said, "We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that and give the evidence."

Rizvi’s statement came in the wake of the amended Citizenship Act passed in Parliament. The issue of the amended Act is an internal matter of India, said Rizvi.

Last week, the Bangladesh foreign minister had cancelled his India visit after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha and the Centre had announced that it would be implemented across the nation.

Elaborating on communal harmony in Bangladesh, Rizvi said, "Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co-exist peacefully in Bangladesh."

