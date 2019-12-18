Home Nation

Activate 'Nirbhaya Fund', Supriya Sule urges Uddhav Thackeray

In a letter to Thackeray, Sule pointed out that an amount of Rs 195 crore remained unutilized during the previous BJP government in the state.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ruling ally in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to immediately activate the 'Nirbhaya Fund' intended to bring relief to women in distress and for women's security, here on Wednesday.

"A letter to this effect was handed over to CM Uddhavji Thackeray by MLA Vidya Chavan and Aniket Tatkare, with a request to form a high-level women's committee for this," Supriya Sule later tweeted.

Set up in the wake of the tragic gangrape-cum-murder of a Delhi medico in 2012, the Nirbhaya Fund envisaged schemes by different states to ensure women's safety, security, a one-stop centre for their grievances, a helpline and other measures, she pointed out.

Supriya Sule said the police must investigate any complaints lodged by women or their families (pertaining to atrocities like rape, molestation), the special courts must complete the hearing within 90 days, and the Supreme Court should also dispose it off within 90 days to ensure justice to the victims/survivors.

The NCP MP sought to know the reasons why the previous government (of ex-Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis) failed to utilize the amount meant for women's security, despite repeated reminders by the Centre.

