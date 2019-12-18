Home Nation

Expedite Kanpur Metro rail project: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari to officials

He also directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the construction of Agra Metro railway.

Metro rail

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | DMRC)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari has directed officials to expedite the construction work of Kanpur Metro rail on priority basis to provide better transport facilities to the people.

"The work of metro should be speeded up in order to ensure trial of the first corridor of metro rail by July 2020-21 from IIT Kanpur to Motijheel for 9 kilometres and to complete the work of revenue operations till November 2020-2021," Tiwari said.

He also directed the officials to make all necessary arrangements for the construction of Agra Metro railway. The Chief Secretary was presiding over the meeting of Project Monitoring Group on Tuesday evening here to review the progress work of various important projects.

While reviewing the progress work of Ganga Samiti, he directed to make an effective action plan for organic farming, Ganga Nursery and tourist spots along the bank of the river after taking approval at the competent level.

Keeping in view to complete the work of various important projects like Smart City Yojana, Amrut Yojana and Namami Gange along with developing cultural tourism facilities in Varanasi, Ayodhya and Mathura, he directed to fix a monthly target and should also ensure to intimate the higher officials regarding the progress information every month.

