Home Nation

IAS officer Tina Dabi to report against her 'fake' Facebook page criticising Citizenship Act

On Tuesday, a Hindi message from her 'fake' social media page went viral which criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Tina Dabi. (Photo | Facebook)

IAS officer Tina Dabi. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amidst ongoing protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, in several parts of the country, some miscreants have used the opportunity to criticise the CAA and government through an existing "fake page" of IAS officer Tina Dabi on Facebook.

ANI reached out to the officer and asked her about the presence of on the social media platform by the name 'IAS Teena dabi' which criticised the CAA.

On being asked over the phone, Dabi said, "That's a fake page."

On questioning whether she will file a complaint about it, she replied, "Yes. I will report it."

On Tuesday, a Hindi message from the "fake" social media page went viral which criticised the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tina Dabi Citizenship Act
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp