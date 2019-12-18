Home Nation

Legislative Houses are for Debate, Dissent, Discussion not Disturbance: Lok Sabha Speaker

Om Birla observed that there should not be obstruction while opposing which is the dignity as well as the tradition of democracy. 

Om Birla, 79th conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies of India in Dehradun

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 79th conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies of India in Dehradun. (Photo | Twitter)

DEHRADUN: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Monday said that there should be debate, dissent and discussion in the house but no disturbance in the functioning of legislative bodies of the country. 

Speaking at the 79th conference of presiding officers of legislative bodies of India in Dehradun, the Speaker observed that there should not be obstruction while opposing which is the dignity as well as the tradition of democracy. 

"It is more so because the Legislatures are the temples of the peoples’ aspirations and faith. It is, thus, necessary that the trust people have in our institutions is consolidated and further cemented," added the speaker. 

He further said that disruptions hurt the very soul of democracy because the rights of members are compromised.   

Stating that the conference of presiding officers would be celebrating its 100th year in 2021 he said that on such special occasion, every effort should be made to make sure that the executive accountability towards the Legislatures is ensured in letter and spirit. 

He said, "Legislatures should have a minimum number of sittings in a year to meet the aspirations of the people and to voice their grievances."

Pointing out that during the first session of 17th Lok Sabha, no time was wasted due to interruptions and disruptions and 35 bills were passed in the 37 sittings, successfully raising the productivity of the House, he added that the second session was also equally productive and in both the sessions newly elected members were given ample opportunities to raise matters in the House.

Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat who was also participating in the conference said that presiding officers play a key role in a healthy and robust democracy.  

"Speakers act as class teachers or guardians," he said, further that the smooth functioning of the House is the mandate and responsibility of the Speaker," said the CM.

Prem Chand Aggarwal, speaker of Uttarakhand legislative assembly underlined that the Parliament and state legislative assemblies are the supreme representative bodies. 

"Their mandate is to keep a check on the Executive and to give representation to peoples’ voice. It is through these bodies that the aspirations and wishes of the common people find expression, thereby proving that in a democracy, people are supreme," said Aggarwal. 

