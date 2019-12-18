Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff

By Online Desk

At a time when the protests by Jamia Millia Islamia University students against the Citizenship Act are hogging the headlines, a photo of a woman is being circulated as the face of the Delhi protests. But what did she and her friend do?

Ayesha Renna, a 22-year-old history student at Jamia Millia Islamia, and Ladeeda Farzana, a BA Arabic student, were among those seen standing up to the cops. As one of their male friends was being pulled by the collar and assaulted, the two women faced up to the police undeterred and formed a shield to safeguard him. Within no time, the video of the violence went viral. While some condemned the brutal act, others praised the brave women who protected their fellow agitators.

How to rescue a victim during a #lynching incident.

Real life demo by women students of #Jamia



pic.twitter.com/cHavlAtxmH — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) December 15, 2019

Dressed in a maroon hijab and wearing a stern face, the bespectacled Ayesha with her right index finger pointing at the policemen warning them not to come near her friend took Twitter by storm with many lauding her for her act of bravery.

Overnight, Ayesha became the symbol of the Jamia protests, inspiring caricatures and posters from across the country. Many captioned the video saying "Girl power," "Fight like a woman" and "Salute to their courage."

This powerful image!

Long live the revolution! (13.12.2019)



The bravest of the women were out on streets protesting against the CAA #JamiaMilia #JamiaProtest

Ladeeda was one of the three women who stood on top of a wall addressing hundreds of protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act. They raised slogans and held placards against the Delhi police in solidarity with Jamia students.

"We don't have any kind of fear over the government or the Delhi Police. All we fear is our God Allah and nobody else.. The only thing on my mind at that time was to save our friend," said the duo in an interview. The girls, who are originally from Kerala, had moved to Delhi to pursue their education.

Another woman, Chanda Yadav, a BA Hindi student from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, who was also among the protesters, said she was not scared of the police. "Even if the police had beaten me as well, I would have had no regrets," she told Al Jazeera.

Speaking to the media, a woman student from Jamia wept uncontrollably on camera describing the current situation in the national capital. "I don't feel safe in this entire country. I don't know where I will go and get lynched. I don't know if tomorrow my friends will be Indians," she said. "I am not even Muslim, but still at the frontline since day 1... What is the use of our education if we can't stand by what's right?" A video of her voicing her angst and fear over the tense situation had gone viral on social media.

This is not the first instance of images of women protesters going viral. Back in April, when thousands of Sudanese citizens took to the streets demanding that Omar al-Bashir step down, a woman clad in a white robe and traditional circular gold earrings stepped up, stood on top of a car and shouted "Thowra" (revolution) as she led the protests. Her picture became the iconic image of the powerful role women were playing in the movement. She was later identified as Alaa Salah, a 22-year-old engineering and architecture student. (Coincidence? I guess not!)

POWERFUL - a fearless woman stands tall against Sudan's dictator President al-Bashir & becomes a towering symbol of defiance & courage.

(Pic by @lana_hago) #SudanProtests pic.twitter.com/nqlI8fSfbC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2019

Even in Hong Kong, when people protested against China's controversial extradition bill in June, an image of a 26-year-old woman sitting in a meditative pose amid all the chaos drew worldwide attention. She came to be known as the "shield girl" and was one among the first dissenters in Hong Kong.

From Hong Kong, Spain, Lebanon to Chile, hundreds and thousands of protests took place across the world against their respective governments. India joins the long list of countries protesting against a contentious Bill that according to protestors, violate the rights of citizens and is discriminatory in nature.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed from Parliament a week ago and became an Act with President Ram Nath Kovind giving his assent to it on November 12.