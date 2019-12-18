Home Nation

Meghalaya House to decide on ILP Thursday

The Conrad Sangma government has been under tremendous pressure from the public as well as opposition parties to bring the state under the purview of the ILP system.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Express File Photo)

GUWAHATI: A resolution to implement the inner line permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, unanimously approved by the state cabinet, is likely to be passed during a special session of the state Assembly on Thursday.

The locals believe the migration of illegal immigrants to the state could be checked only through the ILP.

The ILP is a travel document, currently enforced in the “protected” states of Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh. The Centre recently announced that the ILP would be enforced in Manipur too.

An “outsider” is required to carry the document while travelling to these states. The stay is permitted for a limited period.

