Home Nation

Nagpur Mayor survives gun attack by bike-borne assailants

While one bullet hit the window on the driver side, another in the middle section and the third the rear glass, but the 49-year-old Joshi, who was at the wheel, escaped unhurt.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By IANS

NAGPUR: In a shocking incident, Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi was attacked by two motorcycle-borne gunmen near the city outskirts early on Wednesday but had a narrow escape, police said.

The incident took place when the Bharatiya Janata Party leader - considered close to Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis - was travelling in his official SUV, around midnight on the Outer Ring Road.

As he was near the Jamtha Cricket Stadium, around 25 km away from the city, two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle fired at him thrice, but narrowly missed Joshi, who was returning from a dinner after celebrating his wedding anniversary, along with at least 30 friends, said an investigating official.

While one bullet hit the window on the driver side, another in the middle section and the third the rear glass, but the 49-year-old Joshi, who was at the wheel, escaped unhurt.

The assailants then sped off before anyone could react.

The incident came when the winter session of Maharashtra Legislature is currently underway in Nagpur with tight security deployed all over the Orange City.

Later, Fadnavis raised the issue before the media and said: "This is a very serious matter. If the Mayor is not safe, how will the law and order machinery function? We demand that the accused should be arrested at the earliest."

Joshi - who has been provided security cover - has said he had received two threats last fortnight in his office and residence mail boxes, probably due to the anti-encroachment operations in the city and the police are probing that angle.

Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Kadam said that the police are scanning the CCTV footage of a dhaba where the Joshi family and his friends had dinner and are scouring for leads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi Gun attack
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp