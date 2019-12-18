No threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on new law

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Wednesday that there is no "question mark" on or threat to citizenship of any Indian Muslim or any other citizen due to the amended citizenship law. "CAA is to provide citizenship and not to take away the citizenship of any person," he said at an event here.

Hitting out at the opposition parties for their "misinformation campaign" against the new citizenship law, Naqvi said "those people who follow the principle of 'jhuthmev jayte' (falsehood) instead of 'satyamev jayte' (truth alone triumphs) are trying to hijack the truth and peace through malafide misinformation".

He said 'satyamev jayate' will demolish political propaganda of 'jhuthmev jayte'. "India is heaven for the minorities while Pakistan is hell for them," he said, alleging that those defeated by democracy were trying to disturb the atmosphere of harmony and trust in the country through anarchy.

"We have to defeat such elements through the strength of democracy and harmony. Minorities in India were an equal partner in the development process. We have to defeat conspiracy to create confusion by those who were mixing CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC)," he said.

The minister claimed that the amended Citizenship Act is the commitment to provide humanitarian dignity to inhuman humiliation. He said that India has always provided justice to those facing injustice and oppression.

Besides the Indian constitution, secularism and tolerance in the DNA of the majority community in India has ensured safety, prosperity and dignity of minorities here and this is the strength of India's unity in diversity, he said.

The country has been witnessing massive protests against the amended Citizenship Act, with students from universities across the country hitting to streets.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.