PM Narendra Modi to interact with students appearing for examinations on January 16

The students have been invited to submit questions on the basis of which they will be shortlisted and called for an interaction with the Prime Minister.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students appearing for board examinations on January 16 as part of the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' programme.

"The competition is open only for students of classes IX to XII. Participants have to write their responses on any one of the five themes in a maximum of 1,500 characters," said a release.

The best responses will be featured in Modi's interactive session with the students scheduled in New Delhi on January 16.

The five themes are: Gratitude is great, Your future depends on your aspirations, Examining exams, our duties your takes, and balance is beneficial.

The Prime Minister had also conducted 'Pariksha Par Charcha' in 2018 and 2019.

