Home Nation

SC gives nod to Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project in Maharashtra

SC bench passes interim order for laying of road to connect north and south Mumbai

Published: 18th December 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In what can be termed as a massive relief to the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court order quashing the Coastal Road Zone clearances granted to the city civic body’s ambitious Rs 14,000 crore coastal road project.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde however, said that the authorities can reclaim the land meant for construction of the eight-lane 29.2 km-long road project but cannot execute other developmental works.

The project of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai proposes to connect the Marine Drive area in south Mumbai to the suburban Borivali in north Mumbai.During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state said that it is a 29.2 kilometre stretch along the coastal line connecting Marine Drive to the suburban area of Mumbai and said that the High Court had stayed the order due to want of environmental clearances.

Mehta further said that there is no space left in Mumbai and that this project was started in 2018 to ease the traffic situation of the city. He also noted that there is a deadline of the year 2022 for its completion.Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the civic body, said that they had Coastal Zone Clearances but did not have environmental clearances as it was not a national highway.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners before the High Court, opposed the state government and said that it is a serious matter and the court should fix it for final hearing after the winter vacation.

The bench said it would stay the High Court verdict and hear the matter in March.The bench was hearing appeals filed by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), Larsen and Toubro Ltd and HCC HDC JV.On October 23, the top court had refused to grant an interim stay of the HC verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp