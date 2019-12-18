SC takes note of rising rape cases, seeks status report from states, high courts

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the rising cases of sexual assault in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories for an assessment of the criminal justice system and took note of the fact that the amendments introduced to criminal law after the December 16, 2012 Delhi gang rape have not yet achieved desired results.

A bench comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant has decided to carry out an assessment of the criminal justice system in response to sexual offences.

ALSO READ| 'No grounds to review 2017 verdict': SC rejects Nirbhaya convict's plea against death sentence

“Issue notice to the Union of India through the Home Secretary, the Chief Secretaries and the Directors General of Police of all the States and Union Territories, and the Registrars General of the all High Courts.”

The court sought response and status report by February 7 from all the states and high courts on several aspects in such cases including probe, collection of evidence, forensic and medical evidence, recording of statement of victim and time frame for trial.

The court wants to know