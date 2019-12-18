SC takes note of rising rape cases, seeks status report from states, high courts

Home Nation

The apex court sought response and status report by February 2020 on several aspects in such cases including probe, forensic and medical evidence and case time frame.

Published: 18th December 2019 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 08:09 AM

Supreme Court

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing concern over the rising cases of sexual assault in India, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked all states and Union Territories for an assessment of the criminal justice system and took note of the fact that the amendments introduced to criminal law after the December 16, 2012 Delhi gang rape have not yet achieved desired results.

A bench comprising CJI SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant has decided to carry out an assessment of the criminal justice system in response to sexual offences.

“Issue notice to the Union of India through the Home Secretary, the Chief Secretaries and the Directors General of Police of all the States and Union Territories, and the Registrars General of the all High Courts.”

The court sought response and status report by February 7 from all the states and high courts on several aspects in such cases including probe, collection of evidence, forensic and medical evidence, recording of statement of victim and time frame for trial.

The court wants to know

  • Do all police stations have a woman officer to record FIRs?

  • Is police completing probe and submitting the report within two months from recording of FIR?

  • Are rape and sexual offence trials being heard by courts presided over by a woman?

  • Are there sufficient number of women judges to preside over courts dealing with sexual offence and rape cases?

  • Do district police units have details of special educators or interpreters for mentally or physically disabled victims?
