Home Nation

Pained over 'atmosphere of fear' in country, Urdu satirist Mujtaba Hussain to return Padma Shri

The 84-year-old satirist, often described as Mark Twain of Urdu, said that he is feeling suffocated and his conscience is pricking him.

Published: 18th December 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Mujtaba Hussain (Photo | Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Well-known Urdu humour writer Mujtaba Hussain has decided to return his Padma Shri award to protest "the atmosphere of fear and hatred created by the Modi government".

Hussain, who was awarded the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award in 2007, said that he is pained over the current situation in the country with those in power targeting minorities, especially Muslims.

The 84-year-old satirist, often described as Mark Twain of Urdu, said that he is feeling suffocated and his conscience is pricking him.

Sources close to the writer said that he is concerned over the hatred and fear created among the community through the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Hussain, one of the leading writers in the Indian subcontinent, has written several books. He began his literary career from Urdu daily "Siasat" and was a regular columnist there till a couple of years ago.

While several writers, poets and artists have returned the awards in recent years to register their protest on various issues, Hussain is the first to return a Padma award.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Padma Shri Mujtaba Hussain awardwapsi
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp