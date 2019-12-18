Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh's Atal ghat stairs to be repaired after PM Narendra Modi tripped

The Atal Ghat project was executed under the Namami Gange programme by the Engineers India Limited.

Last week, during his visit to Kanpur for the 'Namami Gange' project meeting, PM Narendra Modi had tripped on these stairs.

Last week, during his visit to Kanpur for the 'Namami Gange' project meeting, PM Narendra Modi had tripped on these stairs. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KANPUR: The stairs of the Atal Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur will be reconstructed to prevent mishaps as the height of the stairs was uneven and caused visitors to trip.

Last week, during his visit to Kanpur for the 'Namami Gange' project meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tripped on these stairs, but was saved in time by the SPG men.

Divisional Commissioner Sudhir M. Bobde said: "Only one step of the staircase, which is uneven in height, will be demolished and reconstructed to align it with other steps. In fact, several visitors have tripped on this step and, therefore, it has to be repaired at the earliest."

The faulty stair is ninth of the third ramp towards the Boat Club.

The Atal Ghat project was executed under the Namami Gange programme by the Engineers India Limited.

In fact, all the Ghats and crematoriums, constructed in the city under 'Namami Gange', have been constructed by the same construction agency after being allotted the job by the Central government.

"I will ask the construction agency to get the staircase repaired at the earliest and make all the steps of the same height," Bobde said.

Engineers India Limited representative Tanveer said: "If asked, we will get it demolished and build a new staircase at the Atal Ghat. When the construction work was on at the Atal Ghat, some devotees, who used to perform 'aarti' there, had requested us to provide some space between the stairs so that they could sit and offer prayers."

He further said that since stairs at the Ghat were already built, it was decided to alter the height of two stairs in 30 square feet area on the upper side of Ghat and create some space for the visitors to sit.

