Women activists in Bihar campaign to spread awareness on NRC, CAA among people, students

By Express News Service

PATNA: On the eve of the Bihar bandh called by the left-wing parties and others on Thursday, women activists associated with Mahila Vikas Manch in Bihar launched an awareness campaign in Patna to spread awareness on NRC and CAA among people, especially women.

They marched through many areas and asked people, including students, to not be misled by any political party over NRC and CAA.

"The CAA and the NRC is nothing to worry over. Don't get misled towards agitation and disruption of public transportation without knowing the causes", they told people.

Sonal Singh, one of Mahila Vikas Manch said that the students shouldn't be made a pawn in the name of agitation over the NCR or the CAA.

They roamed across the city and appealed the people to not disturb the normal life of the public or target public transport.

"Without educating the students on the NRC and CCA, students are dragged into disruptive activities on roads. This kind of emerging trends in politics is giving a wrong message to the people", Veena Manvi of Manch said.

The members of this Manch also distributed pamphlets among the common people detailing on the NRC and CAA.