Amidst protests against CAA, Muslim woman from Pakistan gets Indian citizenship

Following her husband's death in Pakistan, Hasina Ben decided to return to India and had, therefore, applied for Indian citizenship almost two years ago.

Published: 19th December 2019 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Haisna Ben. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

DWARKA: Even as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have spread across the country, a Pakistani Muslim woman has been granted Indian citizenship.

Hasina Ben was born and brought up in Bhanvad Taluka in Gujarat and had taken Pakistani citizenship after her marriage in 1999. She had shifted to Pakistan and had spent her married life there. Following her husband's death, Hasina Ben decided to return to India and had, therefore, applied for Indian citizenship almost two years back.

She was granted citizenship on December 18.

"Hasina Ben was born and brought up in Bhanvad Taluka of Gujarat. She married a Pakistani citizen in 1999 and became a citizen of Pakistan. After the death of her husband, she returned to India and applied for Indian citizenship. So after consideration, GOI (Government of India) has approved the application," read a tweet from the official handle of Collector Dwarka, Dr Narendra Kumar Meena.

She was awarded the Certificate of Indian Citizenship by the Collector on Wednesday. 

