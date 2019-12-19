Bhopal diary: Ghosts, cows, film policy and more

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Fear of ‘ghost’ creates panic among students



At a time when the country is working to make rapid technological strides, fear of evil spirits has gripped a few government schools and a girl’s hostel in tribal-dominated blocks of MP. The first such case was reported from a hostel in Chhagaon Makhan area of Khandwa district, where more than 20 girls suddenly went home after a senior student fell unconscious after seeing a shadow on the wall. A few days later, similar panic gripped students at a government school in Anuppur. There were reports of an identical incident at a school in Beohari block of Shahdol district, which saw students leave classroom and study in the open. Tantriks were hired for treating the students.

Residents punish speeding drivers with sit-ups



Fed up with speeding buses in congested areas, residents of Rau area in Indore, forced several bus drivers to do sit-ups as punishment. Those present at the spot said that at least five drivers were forced by residents to climb the roof of their buses and then made to do sit-ups on Monday afternoon. A video of the incident, in which five drivers were seen doing sit-ups on the roofs of the buses, went viral on social media. A resident said many people, including a child, have died due to speeding buses and this kind of punishment will make drivers more responsible and careful in the future. According to Rau police station in-charge Dinesh Verma, the drivers have already been cautioned, but if they don’t mend their ways, action will follow.

Donate blankets for cows to get arms licence



Arms licence applicants in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district will have to donate at least 10 blankets for cows housed at gaushalas (cowsheds) in the district. The Gwalior district collector, Anurag Chaudhary, released a new order on Saturday, asking arm licence applicants to first donate the blankets. The decision was prompted by the death of six cows due to excessive cold at a gaushala in Gola Ka Mandir locality. In June, Chaudhary had ordered arms licence applicants to plant trees and shoot selfies with the planted saplings (besides taking care of the planted saplings for a month) for being eligible for issuance of a licence.

State to have a film policy soon



Maintaining that efforts will be made to make Madhya Pradesh the most film-friendly state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that the state will soon have a dedicated Film Policy. Addressing a gathering of film personalities after inaugurating the 5th Khajuraho International Film Festival in global tourist hotspot Khajuraho, the CM also informed that work is underway to develop a Film City in the state. The 5th Khajuraho International Festival organized in joint aegis of Culture and Tourism Departments in collaboration with Prayas Production, Mumbai.