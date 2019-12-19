CAA stir: Need not visit Kashmir, BJP has ensured similar situation in every part of India, says Mehbooba

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said people of the country need not visit Kashmir to experience the subjugation of the locals in the valley as the BJP has ensured that a "Kashmir-like" situation prevails in every part of India.

"Fellow citizens don't need to visit Kashmir anymore to witness their subjugation. BJP has brought Kashmir right to the doorstep of every Indian," a tweet on Mehbooba Mufti's twitter handle read.

The twitter handle of the PDP president is being operated by her daughter Iltija Mufti after the former was placed under preventive detention hours ahead of the Centre abrogating Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act are being held across the country ever since the bill was introduced in Parliament earlier this month.