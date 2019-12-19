Home Nation

Fatehpur woman allegedly raped, set ablaze dies of burns in hospital

The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction.

Published: 19th December 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

KANPUR: An 18-year-old woman, whose family had alleged that she was raped and set ablaze in Fatehpur, succumbed to her burns at a hospital here, officials said.

The police had registered an FIR last week under sections relating to rape and attempted murder after the incident, but are also investigating the claim that she set herself afire after a village panchayat put an end to her relationship with a relative.

"She had suffered from organ failure including lungs and kidneys following serious injuries and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and died," Head of the department (surgery) at the hospital, Sanjay Kala said.

ALSO READ: Man held on charge of raping, setting ablaze 18-year-old woman in UP's Fatehpur

The body has been sent to the mortuary for autopsy.

The rape victim, who had over 90 per cent burns, had been on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction.

She was having problems while breathing too, Kala said.

"She was almost unconscious since Wednesday evening and took her last breath at around 6:30 am, he said.

"The patient had remained in an extremely critical condition since admission to LLR hospital," Kala said, adding that a team of several doctors tried to keep her stable, but her condition continued to deteriorate over the last two days.

An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the woman's family last week and an accused was arrested for rape and attempt to murder, according to Fatehpur SP Prashant Verma.

The attempt to murder charge was being converted to murder, police said.

Additional Director General of Police (Allahabad zone) Sujeet Pandey had earlier said it was the woman who allegedly set herself ablaze when a 'panchayat' did not approve of her relationship with a distant relative.

When the matter of her relationship with the distant relative came to light, a panchayat was held in her village during which the woman and the man were made to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other.

Upset over the panchayat's decision, the woman rushed to her house at a village in Fatehpur and allegedly set herself ablaze, he had said.

District Magistrate Fatehpur Sanjeev Singh had said upon noticing smoke, villagers rescued the woman and took her to a local community health centre.

On December 5, a rape survivor from Unnao was set ablaze by five people, including two accused of raping her.

They were arrested the same day.

The woman later died during treatment in a Delhi hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fatehpur rape victim Fatehpur rape case Fatehpur
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp