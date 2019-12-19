Home Nation

Filmmaker Aparna Sen takes part in protest against CAA, NRC in Kolkata

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country, including West Bengal, after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was cleared by the Parliament last week.

Published: 19th December 2019 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Aparna Sen. | (File | PTI)

Filmmaker Aparna Sen. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Noted filmmaker Aparna Sen participated in a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Thursday.

Sen, along with other protestors, carried banners that read 'No CAA' and 'No NRC'.

"Ours is a sub-continent that has many languages, cultures and ethnicities. It is held together by a tenuous thread that is secularism. If that thread breaks, then the country breaks up," she told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state and accused Amit Shah of acting more like a BJP leader than the Home Minister of the country.

"You (Amit Shah) are Home Minister of the country, not only a BJP leader. Please maintain peace in the country. You have not adhered to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' but 'sabke saath sarvanash' (devastation for all). Withdraw CAA and NRC or else I will see how you will implement it here," she had said while addressing a gathering here.

Banerjee had said on Tuesday that ruling Trinamool Congress' slogan is "No CAB, no NRC in Bengal".

Protests have intensified in various parts of the country, including West Bengal, after the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was cleared by the Parliament last week and became an Act after receiving presidential assent.

The Act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aparna Sen Citizenship Act Anti-citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp