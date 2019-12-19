Himachal Pradesh's Keylong shivers at minus 12 degree Celsius, is coldest place in state

By PTI

SHIMLA: Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions on Thursday as Keylong and Kalpa shivered at sub zero temperatures.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain and snowfall in the state till December 21.

The coldest place in the state was Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong which settled at minus 12 degrees Celsius, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa of Kinnaur district was minus 1.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Manali was 1 degree Celsius, followed by Kufri which recorded 2.4 degree Celsius.

Shimla and Dalhousie recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius each.

The minimum temperature in Solan was 1.2 degrees, followed by Dharamshala at 2.1 degree Celsius, Bhuntar and Mandi 2.4 degree Celsius each, Sundernagar 3.2 degree Celsius, Chamba at 4.2 degree Celsius, Palampur at 4.5 degree Celsius, Nahan at 5.4 degree Celsius, Una at 8.3 degree Celsius, Hamirpur at 8.7 degree Celsius, Bilaspur at 9 degree Celsius and Paonta Sahib 11 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.