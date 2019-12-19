Home Nation

Hollowness of system gives every right to criminals: Swati Maliwal on Nirbhaya case

Hollowness of the system gives every right to the criminal but fails to understand the pain of that mother, the DCW chief posted on Twitter after Court adjourned Nirbhaya convicts case.

Published: 19th December 2019 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

DCW chief Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who sat on a hunger strike demanding death sentence for rape convicts, on Wednesday slammed the "hollowness of the system that gives every right to the criminal", as a city court adjourned hearing on a plea seeking the issuance of death warrants against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case.

Earlier in the day, she had welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the plea filed by one of the four convicts in the case, seeking review of its 2017 judgment upholding his death penalty.

The Delhi government had filed a plea in the Patiala House court seeking the issuance of death warrants against the four, and the case was heard on Wednesday by Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora after the SC verdict.

The sessions court adjourned the hearing for January 7, 2020.

Nirbhaya's mother broke down outside the Patiala House court after the court adjourned the hearing.

"A mother has been wandering from pillar to post for the past seven years seeking justice. It is the hollowness of the system that gives every right to the criminal but fails to understand the pain of that mother! Once again, the court gave a date instead of justice! #Nirbhaya," Maliwal posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, while welcoming the SC verdict, Maliwal had said the four convicts should be hanged immediately.

"After 7 years, the time is nearing for justice to be done with Nirbhaya. The review petition of the rapist has been rejected by the Supreme Court. Hope now, Patiala House Court will immediately issue the death warrant of all the four killers! Those four murderers should be hanged immediately!" she posted on Twitter.

Maliwal recently sat on a 13-day hunger strike demanding capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction.

She had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that Nirbhaya's rapists be hanged immediately.

