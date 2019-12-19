Home Nation

JAP chief Pappu Yadav chains his neck and hands in novel protest against Citizenship Act

Published: 19th December 2019 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Chaining himself with iron rings to symbolise the Constitution being caged by the Centre, Pappu Yadav, who is also an ex-MP, led a procession of his supporters through the main streets of Patna

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: The national president of the Bihar-based Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, supported the dawn to dusk Bihar bandh, called by the Left parties against the CAA and the NRC, in a novel way.

Chaining himself with iron rings to symbolise the Constitution being caged by the Centre, Pappu Yadav, who is also an ex-MP, led a procession of his supporters through the main streets of Patna.

He started from Patna's dak bungalow with iron rings around his neck and handcuffs.

Speaking to the media amidst the procession in support of the bandh, he said, "I will continue waging a war against whoever goes against the principles of the Constitution. Be it CAA or NRC, all are anti-constitution."

On Wednesday, he alleged that he was confined to his home by the administration.

Making a scathing attack on CM Nitish Kumar, he said, "Women and girls are being burnt in the state by ruffians but Nitish Kumar is on a tour to save jal and hariyali."

