Home Nation

Kashmir suffered losses worth upto Rs 18,000 crore due to Article 370 abrogation

A report by the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries said that upto 4.96 lakh jobs have been lost since August 5.

Published: 19th December 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley.

Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley (File Photo| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The imposition of curbs, spontaneous shutdowns and internet blockade in the Valley since August 5 has dealt a major blow to Kashmir’s economy as it suffered losses between Rs 14,295 and Rs 17,878 crore, the Valley’s leading trading body Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) said.

ALSO READ| UNSC turns down proposal to convene meet on Kashmir after France vetoes move

A sector-wise assessment, conducted by KCCI, revealed the losses. The assessment was done using two methods — losses estimated on GDP based on 2017-18 economic survey and another based on a sector-wise study of the local economy.

The assessment revealed that tourism lost Rs 1,056 crore while the handicraft and Kashmiri carpet industry lost Rs 72 crore. The net loss to agriculture and allied services was worth Rs 4,591 crore while the industrial sector and other utility services suffered an estimated loss of Rs 4,095 crore. "In service sectors like trade, hotel, restaurant, transport, communication, financial services, real estate, ownership of dwelling and professional services, public administration and defence, the total loss is to the tune of Rs 19,191 crore," the report said.

ALSO READ| China withdraws request for UNSC discussion on Jammu and Kashmir

The report also revealed that around 4,96,000 jobs were lost in the last four months. Providing a breakup, the report said the general trade sector lost 1,20,000 jobs while 74,500 jobs were lost in the tourism sector. “In handicrafts and Kashmiri carpets, around 70,000 people lost their jobs. In horticulture, floriculture, agriculture and sericulture about 12,000 jobs were lost,” it stated.

Sectors directly dependent on the internet, such as information technology and e-commerce, have been ruined. KCCI president Sheikh Ashiq said the aim of the report was to put things into perspective in terms of losses that the Valley suffered since August 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries Kashmir clampdown Article 370 Article 35A Kashmir economy Kashmir shutdown
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp