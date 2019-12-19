Madhya Pradesh journalism varsity revokes expulsion of all 23 students

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Expulsion of all 23 students by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication over violent protests on the varsity campus has been revoked.

While expulsion of three students was revoked on Wednesday, similar order by the varsity was issued for revoking the expulsion of the remaining 20 students on Thursday.

According to the order signed by the varsity’s rector Dr Shrikant Singh, the expulsion of remaining 20 students was revoked on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee, after the expelled students tendered an apology on Thursday, regretting their past conduct.

The revocation of the expulsion of all 23 students happened a day after the opposition BJP raised the issue of their expulsion and their December 13 alleged torture by police in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Led by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP legislators had raised the issue in the House on Wednesday, demanding revocation of students’ expulsion and withdrawal of FIR lodged against them by the Bhopal Police.

Responding to BJP legislators' concerns over the issue, the state’s parliamentary affairs minister Dr Govind Singh had assured that injustice wouldn’t be allowed to happen with the concerned students.

In a related development, former MP CM and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh tweeted on Thursday, “There can be no place for indiscipline in educational institutions. Recent developments at the university campus are unfortunate, but have confirmed that through the recent ABVP sponsored protests, the RSS wants to forcibly capture educational institutions.”

The 23 students of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication who recently indulged in violent protests on the varsity campus were expelled from the varsity till further orders on Tuesday evening.

The expelled students had reportedly protested on the varsity campus recently, demanding suspension of two adjunct professors, Dilip Mandal and Mukesh Kumar over the duo’s alleged caste bias on social media, classrooms and public forum.

While the agitating students had claimed their protests were non-partisan, a group of students supporting the two adjunct professors had alleged BJP and RSS backing behind the protests against the two adjunct professors.

On December 13 late evening, the Bhopal police had entered the varsity campus and forcibly brought the students staging a sit-in protest outside the varsity’s Vice Chancellor’s office, just a few hours before the examinations were to start.

The Bhopal Police had on December 13 registered case against 10 of the agitating students and others.