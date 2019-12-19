Mamata tells Amit Shah his job is to douse fire, not set the country on fire

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Lashing out at the BJP government for bringing in the “divisive” Citizenship Amendment Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure that the country does not burn.

“Your job is to douse the fire, not set the country on fire,” Mamata said on the third day of her march against the CAA from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade in Kolkata.

Referring to Shah’s comment that Aadhaar was not a proof of citizenship, she said, “You are saying Aadhaar is not a proof of citizenship. Then why was it linked to the central government’s welfare schemes and the banking system?”

In a dig at PM Narendra Modi’s slogan ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ slogan, Mamata said the BJP-led central government had brought satyanaash (disaster) for everyone in the country instead of vikas (development).

“They want to turn the country into a detention centre. We will not let that happen,” she said.

Two BJP MPs, Nisith Pramanik and Khagen Murmu, were arrested when they were on their way to Bhaluka railway station in Malda district which saw violence during the stir against Act. Both were released on bail in the evening. Police said the two MPs were arrested to prevent any breach of law and order.

In Murshidabad, BJP’s observer in Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya and MP Saumitra Khan were intercepted by local people while visiting another railway station in the district.