Home Nation

Modi government not focussing on economy, running its own agenda: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said despite the present economic situation, where people are losing jobs and businesses are adversely impacted, people were still chanting the prime minister's name.

Published: 19th December 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday alleged that the Narendra Modi government is running its own agenda and not focussing on the economy, which was suffering badly.

Gehlot said despite the present economic situation, where people are losing jobs and businesses are adversely impacted, people were still chanting the prime minister's name.

"I would like to tell those who chant 'Modi-Modi' that now it has become 'Modi hai to mandi hai' (Modi is responsible for economic slowdown) in place of 'Modi hai to mumkin hai' (Modi makes it possible)," Gehlot said while addressing MSME conclave here.

He said the country faced economic slowdown during the previous UPA government's rule as well but the impact was low because of the policies of former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

"But this time the situation is worst. The government is not focused on economy, which should have been the prime agenda of the government. Instead of focusing on economy, they are running their own agenda and pushing the country to a direction where no one knows what will happen.

"The country's situation is very bad. It is in the ICU. The condition of automobile sector, textile industries, diamond industry is well known. The government's advisors, RBI governors had to resign. Finance minister's husband said the government has no understanding about the economy. This is the situation in the country," he said.

Gehlot said while the northeast was burning and protests were taking place against Citizenship Amendment Act, Kashmir was under lockdown and people were losing jobs.

There is an atmosphere of fear in the country, he said.

The chief minister assured the businessmen and industrialists that the government would take decisions as per their sentiments and for accelerating growth and development of the state.

He also launched the new Industrial Development Policy-2019, Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2019, Chief Minister's Small Scale Industries Promotion Scheme-2019, Solar Energy Policy-2019 and Wind and Hybrid Energy Policy-2019.

Energy Minister B D Kalla, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena and others were present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Narendra Modi
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp