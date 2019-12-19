Home Nation

Nitish Kumar hits back for 'missing' posters, says RJD is all about chaos

The posters were out again in the wake of flooding of Patna during monsoons and the breakout of encephalitis soon after.

Published: 19th December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A ‘war’ has broken out between the ruling Janata Dal-United and the opposition RJD in Bihar on the back of posters which hit the streets on Tuesday, alleging that CM Nitish Kumar had ‘gone missing.’

Widely believed to have been put up by Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to allege his ‘absence from governance’ and the reason for the spiralling crime rate, the posters called upon Bihar to ‘think of change.’

The JD(U) hit back Wednesday, harking back to the 15-year misrule under the Lalu-Rabri Devi regimes. The issue is ‘Bhay’ (fear) versus ‘Bharosa’ (trust), the JD(U) posters, which appeared on Wednesday, suggested.

ALSO READ | Citizenship Act stir: RJD calls for Bihar bandh on December 21

The JD(U) has played up ’15 saal banam 15 saal’, arguing that 15-years under JD(U) has been of progress as against the preceding 15 years of chaos and loot.

The RJD posters had also taken on Kumar for his ‘silence’ on Citizenship Amendment Act. The JD(U) retaliatory posters featured vultures, suggesting misrule by RJD, with the JD(U) being represented by a dove, suggesting peace.

The poster wars have been a recurrent feature since September when JD(U) presented posers to people asking ‘Kyoon kare vichar, thike to hai Nitish Kumar’ (Why have second thoughts when Nitish is around and doing well’).

Countering it, RJD put up its posters saying, “Kyoon na kare vichar, Bihar jo hai bimar”(Why shouldn’t we when Bihar has turned sick?), while pointing to the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.
The posters were out again in the wake of flooding of Patna during monsoons and the breakout of encephalitis soon after.

Multiple FIRs lodged

The Patna Municipal Corporation lodged FIRs against unknown persons for putting up posters mocking CM Nitish Kumar under sections for defacement of its space.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act JNU RJD Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp