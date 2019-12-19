Home Nation

Senior Lanka opposition leader claims 'revenge politics' as former minister arrested

He was accused of producing his driver, instead of himself, as the one behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

Published: 19th December 2019 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: A senior leader of Sri Lanka's main opposition, the United National Party (UNP), on Thursday alleged that the arrest of former minister Champika Ranawaka was the beginning of "revenge politics" by the Rajapaksa government.

Ranawaka, who was the urban development minister before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected on November 16, was arrested on Wednesday late night from his home over a 2016 traffic accident in which a youth was seriously injured.

He was accused of producing his driver, instead of himself, as the one behind the wheels at the time of the accident.

"Revenge politics of the (Rajapaksa) regime has begun in style," said Harsha de Silva, a senior UNP leader and a former minister.

Ranawaka also said the case was closed in 2016 but has now been reopened due to "political revenge" against him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Srilanka United National Party
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp