Home Nation

Special concession for youth participating in Centre’s 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme

This concession will be provided on production of requisite certificate in the prescribed railway format from the Secretary of concerned Department of Human Resource Development of various States.

Published: 19th December 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate the travel of youth, the Centre has decided to grant 50 per cent concession for participants of the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” to youths with earnings not more than Rs 5,000 per month for inter-state travel.

The concession by railways has been granted as a special case and it is admissible only in the normal train services and not for booking of Special Trains/Coaches. The concessional return journey tickets may also be issued on payment of one single journey fares of Second/Sleeper class Mail/Express fares to persons travelling more than 300 Kms from the journey commencing station to the station serving the place of
the Festival.

This concession will be provided on production of requisite certificate in the prescribed railway format from the Secretary of concerned Department of Human Resource Development of various States.

The intending participants are required to submit the certificate to the authorized officers of the Railway concerned, namely the Chief Commercial Manager, the Divisional Commercial Manager etc. who will issue them the concession orders on presentation of which only the Station Master will allow the concession to them.

Certificates will not be issued to those whose travelling expenses are to be borne by the Central or State Government or a local body or statutory or a Corporation or a Government Undertaking or a University.

Special trains not applicable

The concession by railways has been granted as a special case and it is admissible only in the normal train services and not for booking of Special Trains and Coaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act near Red fort in New Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Mobile services down in Delhi as Yechury, Khalid and others detained
Villagers block a road to stage protest at Amaravati on Wednesday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula/EPS)
Andhra farmers protest against Jagan's three capital plan
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp