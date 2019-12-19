Special concession for youth participating in Centre’s 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' programme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to facilitate the travel of youth, the Centre has decided to grant 50 per cent concession for participants of the “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat” to youths with earnings not more than Rs 5,000 per month for inter-state travel.

The concession by railways has been granted as a special case and it is admissible only in the normal train services and not for booking of Special Trains/Coaches. The concessional return journey tickets may also be issued on payment of one single journey fares of Second/Sleeper class Mail/Express fares to persons travelling more than 300 Kms from the journey commencing station to the station serving the place of

the Festival.

This concession will be provided on production of requisite certificate in the prescribed railway format from the Secretary of concerned Department of Human Resource Development of various States.



The intending participants are required to submit the certificate to the authorized officers of the Railway concerned, namely the Chief Commercial Manager, the Divisional Commercial Manager etc. who will issue them the concession orders on presentation of which only the Station Master will allow the concession to them.

Certificates will not be issued to those whose travelling expenses are to be borne by the Central or State Government or a local body or statutory or a Corporation or a Government Undertaking or a University.

Special trains not applicable



