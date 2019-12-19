Home Nation

Two Maoists including a woman killed in gun-fight with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Published: 19th December 2019 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Two Maoist cadres including a woman fighter were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in two separate incidents in the strife-torn Sukma district in south Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

According to the Sukma district police chief Shalabh Sinha, a woman Naxal was gunned down in an encounter with the troopers near Singanmadgu village close to Chintagufa.

“A team of District Reserve Guards (DRG), CRPF’s elite unit of CoBRA and the district police force were on a search operation at the forested terrain between Singanmadgu and Kedwal, around 500 km south of Raipur, when a gun-fight broke out. A body of a woman cadre in uniform was recovered. In another encounter that occurred deep inside the Maoists' stronghold, another body was recovered by the forces,” the district superintendent of police told the Express.

The forces also destroyed a temporary training camp set up by the rebels and recovered a huge quantity of daily use items, literature and some ammunition.

The Red brigade fled into the nearby jungles. There was no report of any injury sustained by security personnel during the gunfight. "The forces are safe and are on the way back to their respective camps," Sinha said.

Sukma continues to be among the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar.

Chhattisgarh Maoists Sukma
