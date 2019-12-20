Case against me is false: Kanpur MLA after Uttarakhand HC dismissed stay request on arrest

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition requesting stay on arrest of Kanpur MLA Pranav Kunwar Singh 'Champion' over a case registered against him under Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, he alleged that Haridwar police is biased and has registered case against him under influence of another MLA Deshraj Karnwal.

He wrote a letter to director-general of police, Uttarakhand, stating details of how he has also submitted a written complaint against Karnwal but no action was taken.

Speaking in a press conference on Thursday he stated that Karnwal and his wife both have a history of violating laws.

He further added, "I have never said anything against any community so there was no ground for police to register a case against him under the said Act. The police have twisted the facts to frame me in the case."

The case was registered against him by Karnwal, the MLA from Bhartiya Janta Party from Jhabreda state assembly constituency.

In July, this year, the party had expelled 'Champion' from the BJP party after many of his transgressions including alleged threatening to a journalist in Delhi, surfacing of his video dancing on a raunchy Bollywood number brandishing guns, abusing people of Uttarakhand and the state, a woman dancing in his office on yet another song while he and his associates watched.