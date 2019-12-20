Home Nation

Citizenship Act is internal issue, India shared its perspectives: MEA

Published: 20th December 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:34 AM

Raveesh Kumar

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Photo | Raveesh Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) being an ‘internal matter’ of India was not discussed at the 2+2 dialogue in Washington, said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar while responding to a question at a press briefing on Thursday.

Asked if the issue of Kashmir or CAA was raised bilaterally, he said he was not aware of what was discussed but India’s perspectives were shared with the US interlocutors. 

To a question at the US 2+2 ministerial dialogue on how India has the largest Muslim population in the world and why religion is a factor in deciding who gets fast-tracked citizenship, Jaishankar said, “If you look at where – what those countries are, and therefore what the minorities are... – you’d understand why certain religions were identified...”. 

