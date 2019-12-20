Home Nation

Citizenship Act protests: Worried Modi government defers framing of CAA rules

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy appealed for peace while accusing the Opposition of fuelling protests.

Published: 20th December 2019 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Unnerved by the large-scale protests across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the government is delaying the process of framing the rules for implementing the new law and promising to consult all stakeholders for a pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs reviewed the security situation arising out of Thursday’s protests and violence.

MHA sources said the government was treading cautiously with the rules, which they plan to frame only after peace is restored. 

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy appealed for peace while accusing the Opposition of fuelling protests.

“The rules of the CAA are yet to be issued but rumours and misinformation is being spread about CAA. Some are linking the Act to religion and mobilising people for protests. Political parties should not do politics at the cost of violence,” he urged.

Reddy also sought to allay fears on the NRC, saying the process has not been notified.  

He rejected criticism that the government’s primary intention behind giving citizenship to undocumented Hindus from three neighbouring Islamic countries was to build the ground for going after Muslim migrants under the NRC.

“We have nothing on our agenda to send anyone to detention camps or deport them. Parties should not provoke people in the name of religion... The priority is to restore law and order and bust myths on the CAA. Once calm prevails, we will consult all stakeholders for NRC,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy NRC Citizenship Act Protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp