Citizenship Act stir: After supporting CAB's passage in parliament, LJP now says it wanted 'discussions'

'This Bill has long term consequences. Considering the importance of the Bill, I would urge you to urgently convene an NDA meeting on this,' LJP leader Chirag Paswan's letter to Amit Shah read.

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan. | (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After supporting the Citizenship Amendment Bill's passage in Parliament, NDA constituent LJP on Friday has released a letter written to Home Minister Amit Shah where it asked for "discussion" on the matter.

In the letter, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said: "This Bill has long term consequences. Considering the importance of the Bill, I would urge you to urgently convene an NDA meeting on this and listen to all the concerns of all NDA allies. So that NDA come out as one on such an important issue."

The letter was written on December 6.

But ever since the Bill got passed and received presidential assent, there has been widespread protest across india, even resulting in violence.

