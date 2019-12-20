Citizenship Act stir: Internet services suspended in Varanasi till today evening

Home Nation

Meanwhile, internet services have also been snapped in Ghaziabad, Meerut, Bareilly Lucknow and Pilibhit.
 

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state.

By ANI

VARANASI: Internet services have been suspended in Varanasi till evening on Friday following violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act of the state.

The district administration has ordered the suspension to maintain law and order.

Protests erupted in different parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Section-144 has been imposed in various parts of the state in view of the prevailing law and order situation. 

