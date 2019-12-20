Home Nation

Indigenously developed Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested

The Pinaka MK-II rocket is modified as a missile by integrating navigation, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range.

Published: 20th December 2019 12:50 AM

The Pinaka MK-II rocket

The Pinaka MK-II rocket.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Guided Pinaka missile system was successfully flight-tested from Integrated Test Range (ITR) off Odisha coast on Thursday. The test was followed by a fresh trial of Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from the same test facility. Developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, Pinaka is an artillery missile system capable of striking into enemy territory up to a range of 75 km with high precision. It was test fired at about 12 noon.

A defence official said the missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration and achieved textbook flight performance. “All mission objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality have been validated. The flight was tracked by multiple range systems including telemetry, radars, electro-optical targeting system,” he said.

The Pinaka MK-II rocket has been modified as a missile by integrating with the navigation, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range. The conversion has facilitated enhancement of its strike range and considerably improved its accuracy. The Navigation system of the missile is also aided by Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

This was second test of the missile system that has been jointly developed by various DRDO Laboratories including Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Proof and Experimental Establishment (PXE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

The quick reaction time and high fire power gives an edge to the Army during a low-intensity conflict situation. The weapon’s capability to incorporate several types of warheads makes it deadly for the enemy as it can even destroy their solid structures and bunkers, the official said.RCI Director BHVS Narayana Murthy, ARDE Director V Venkateswara Rao, ITR Director BK Das and PXE Director DK Joshi were present. Secretary of Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy congratulated the teams.

