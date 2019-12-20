Home Nation

Infiltrators from 24 countries used Nepal border to enter India: Shah

The SSB, he said, has been doing a good job in checking who to allow and who to stop at the borders with the two Himalayan nations.

Published: 20th December 2019 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Some elements that do not want to see peace in India are using the country’s open borders, especially that with Nepal, to “infiltrate” into the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday at the 56th Raising Day celebrations of border guarding force SSB. 

Addressing the troops and officers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Shah said that in the last one year 54 “infiltrators, including two Pakistanis, have been nabbed at this border.

Besides people from Pakistan, infiltrators from 24 countries also tried to enter India. The SSB is tasked with guarding the 1,751-km long frontier with Nepal and Bhutan.

Shah said India enjoys very “cordial and friendly” relations with Nepal and Bhutan and the border force has ensured that people from these nations are treated with “respect” at these fronts.

“But, as travelling across the globe has become easier, elements from those countries who do not want peace in India have been using the Nepal border to infiltrate into the country,” the minister said. 

The SSB, he said, has been doing a good job in checking who to allow and who to stop at the borders with the two Himalayan nations. Shah also revealed that the SSB has seized “banned items” worth over Rs 380 crore at these borders in last one year, including Rs 166 crore worth of narcotics.

Shah said the SSB will get an additional manpower of 12,055 personnel by the end of next year. He also promised to make sure within one-and-half years that jawans of all border guarding forces get to spend at least 100 days with their families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp