Jaipur diary: Gehlot government celebrates first anniversary

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Gehlot govt celebrates first anniversary

Celebrating its first anniversary, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government gifted people in Jaipur – Janta Clinics which are close to their homes and Mohallas. CM Gehlot inaugurated the first Janta clinic at Valmiki Basti in Malviya Nagar area to provide free primary health care to the poor. In the first phase, 12 Janta Clinics will be opened in Jaipur where people will get free medicines and diagnostic tests. Later, in the second and third phases, Janta Clinics will be opened in other areas. During a press conference, Gehlot gave his ministers 10 out of 10 for their performance.

Rajasthan Police find friends to curb crime

The Rajasthan Police says it needs friends among the people to stop crime in the state. “That’s necessary to nab the big criminals,” it said as it recently launched the ‘Police Mitra Yojna.’ Days after the launch, it has claimed to have received a huge response with some 25,000 applications already received from people offering to be ‘Police Mitra’.

“Ten thousand of them have already been appointed,” said an official, adding, “Their their deployment has helped nab many a criminal. Their presence during the oncoming festive season will help nip disturbances in the bud and help the police-public partnership to grow,” said a police official. The eligibility criterion is that the potential ‘mitra’ should be 18 years of age and an Indian citizen with no criminal antecedents.

Now give a bath, feed jumbos in Rajasthan

Domestic and international tourists have started arriving in Jaipur as the tourist season has begun. With this, elephant rides at Amer are now in demand. The tourism department has arranged for tourists to not only enjoy a ride to the Amer Fort but also bathe these beautiful animals and even feed them at the elephant village.

The fee for riding an elephant to Amer Fort is different from that at the village. Bathing elephants and feeding them will cost around Rs 500 per person. “The Haathi Gaon has become a popular tourist destination in Jaipur. We have added some more activities that tourists can enjoy at the village,” said an officer of the tourism department.

Campaign to bust myths on asthma

The second chapter of ‘Berok Zindagi’, launched its multimedia awareness campaign — Asthma ke liye inhalers hain sahii. The nationwide public awareness campaign focuses on generating awareness and education about asthma. It also aims to eliminate the stigma around inhalation therapy and bust myths. It is estimated that doctors in Jaipur see an average of around 65 patients suffering from asthma/respiratory diseases every day. In 2019, Jaipur has seen a 45% increase in the number of people suffering from asthma as compared to 2018.