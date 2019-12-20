Home Nation

Jamia set to witness further protests on Friday, revolutionary songs to be sung

Published: 20th December 2019 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Protestors including students and local residents hold placards during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act outside Jamia Millia Islamia University

Image for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By Rahiba R Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Protests are set to continue outside the Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday with day-long demonstrations and cultural programmes planned. 

However, since it’s a Friday, the crowd was on the thinner side in the morning, with protesters expected to assemble in more numbers after Friday prayers. 

“Protests are going on but there are fewer numbers right now since there is namaaz today. We are expecting people to pour in after the namaz,” said a student, Aijaz.

Ehtemam Khan of the Dayar-i-Shouq Student’s Charter said that they are expecting over 3000 people after the prayers. 

“We have planned a cultural programme which is going to begin at 2:30 PM. Right now, every person in this locality is busy preparing for the prayers. The protest is expected to be on the same peaceful lines as we have had so far,” Khan told this newspaper. 

He said one organisation from Delhi University and a cultural front were participating in the cultural programme. 

“The cultural front will be singing revolutionary songs while we also have young poets to recite poetry,” he added. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had shut down the entry and exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar in Shaheen Bagh in the morning but later opened them up again. 

On Monday, massive protests were held across the country against police firing tear smoke shells and beating students inside the campus. Scores of protesters including Jamia students, policemen and locals were injured, four DTC buses were torched and over 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were also damaged in the violence and arson that took place during the protest on Sunday. 
 

