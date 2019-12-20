Journalism college protest in MP: Expulsion of all students revoked  

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Expulsion of all 23 students by Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication over violent protests on the varsity campus has been revoked.

While expulsion of three students was revoked on Wednesday, a similar order by the university was issued for revoking the expulsion of the remaining 20 students on Thursday.

According to the order signed by the varsity’s rector Shrikant Singh, the expulsion of remaining 20 students was revoked on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee.

This was after the expelled students tendered an apology on Thursday, regretting their conduct.

The revocation of the expulsion of all 23 students took place after the opposition BJP raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

Led by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the BJP legislators had raised the issue in the House on Wednesday, demanding revocation of students’ expulsion and withdrawal of FIR lodged against them by the Bhopal Police.

Parliamentary affairs minister Govind Singh had assured the House members that injustice wouldn’t be allowed to happen with the students concerned.