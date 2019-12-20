Home Nation

Maintain peace, no citizen will be thrown out: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

The state has witnessed sporadic violence in the last two days over CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Against the backdrop of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that no citizen of the state should fear eviction.

Peace should be maintained in the state, he said in the Legislative Assembly here.

The state has witnessed sporadic violence in the last two days over CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens.

"The state government will not allow violation of the rights of citizens of any community or religion," Thackeray said.

"Those who want to protest, they can give memorandum to the authorities, and should do it in peaceful way. You can meet me too. Citizens need not fear that they will be thrown out of the country after the implementation of the act," he said.

"There should not be any incident which will be a blot on the state," he said.

Later, talking to reporters, the CM said there was a lot of unrest and misunderstanding over the CAA and NRC.

"Protest marches are being taken out, there is violence. The Supreme Court is yet to decide on the constitutional validity of the act," he said.

"I appeal citizens to maintain peace and calm," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp