Home Nation

Minorities will not be neglected: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Kumar for the first time spoke on the apprehension of minority people that emerged in the wake of CAA and the NRC, which is feared to follow the CAA.

Published: 20th December 2019 12:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the minorities will not be neglected or discriminated in any manner.

Kumar for the first time spoke indirectly on the apprehension of minorities that emerged in the wake of CAA and the NRC, which is feared to follow the CAA.

Speaking at a public gathering at Gaya during his "Jal Jeevan-Haryali" yatra, Kumar said that the interests of minority people are well protected without even an iota of doubt. "I will never neglect the people of minority or else. There is nothing to worry at all", he said.

He assured categorically that nothing bad will happen to the minority people.

Issuing a token of warning, Kumar said that some people are indulging in fear-mongering in the society and instigating the people for violence just for the vested interests.

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar hits back for 'missing' posters, says RJD is all about chaos

He asked the people not to get misled by the fear-mongering of some people. Kumar was recently mocked through posters and hoardings put up in some locations for his silence on the CAA and subsequent outcry being made across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister CAA Bihar CAA Citizenship act protest Nitish kumar
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp