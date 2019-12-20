Minorities will not be neglected: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that the minorities will not be neglected or discriminated in any manner.

Kumar for the first time spoke indirectly on the apprehension of minorities that emerged in the wake of CAA and the NRC, which is feared to follow the CAA.

Speaking at a public gathering at Gaya during his "Jal Jeevan-Haryali" yatra, Kumar said that the interests of minority people are well protected without even an iota of doubt. "I will never neglect the people of minority or else. There is nothing to worry at all", he said.

He assured categorically that nothing bad will happen to the minority people.

Issuing a token of warning, Kumar said that some people are indulging in fear-mongering in the society and instigating the people for violence just for the vested interests.

He asked the people not to get misled by the fear-mongering of some people. Kumar was recently mocked through posters and hoardings put up in some locations for his silence on the CAA and subsequent outcry being made across the country.