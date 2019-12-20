Home Nation

Mulayam hospitalised after nosebleed, discharged later

Civil Hospital Director D.M. Negi said that the veteran leader was brought to the hospital for a check-up following the nosebleed and there was nothing to be concerned about.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav. (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Patry patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was on Thursday taken to a hospital here after falling ill but released after treatment and has returned home.

Mulayam Singh, who turned 80 on November 22, was taken to the Civil Hospital here after he began bleeding from his nose. Doctors were alerted and were asked to attend to him as soon he reached the hospital.

The former UP Chief Minister and Defence Minister was recently admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Prior to this, he was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute (SGPGI) here after complaining of breathlessness, and on June 25, admitted in SGPGI's emergency section after his health suddenly deteriorated.

While being sworn-in as a Lok Sabha MP this year, Mulayam Singh had arrived in a wheelchair and was administered the oath earlier.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Mulayam's residence a number of times to inquire about his health.

