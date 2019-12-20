Home Nation

State bound to implement CAA, says Governor after CM Gehlot rejects it in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asserted that India enjoys cooperative federalism where there is no absolute autonomy for states.

By IANS

JAIPUR: As Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reiterated that Citizenship Amendment Act is impractical and hence cannot be implemented in state, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra asserted that India enjoys cooperative federalism where there is no absolute autonomy for states.

In fact, Constitution stands unified and represents the entire nation and not states, Mishra said addressing a press conference on completion of his 100-day in office.

"This is an issue between the state government and the Centre where I cannot comment but both of them can build a dialogue to find out a solution in this perspective. However, according to my knowledge, once the law is enacted, it's the responsibility of the state (for its implementation) which is a part of constitutional process," he said answering a query.

Mishra answering a query on CAA protests said that democracy allows its citizens to protest but destroying public property and violence is not a part of it. No one has been granted right to torch and put to flames the public property, he said further adding that protest should remain peaceful.

Meanwhile, Gehlot on Friday announced to take out a peaceful march on Sunday and reiterated that this act cannot be implemented in Rajasthan as it is impractical.

He appealed to civil societies and common people to come in maximum numbers to participate in this march.

When asked if Rahul Gandhi shall also be a part of this march, he said. "Rahul Gandhi's programme is not yet decided, but he is welcome if he wants to come. The country is burning in the name of CAA. This law is impractical and hence cannot be implemented," he said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp