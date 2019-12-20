'Whattay': Smriti Irani reacts to meme featuring Farhan Akhtar's reaction on Citizenship Act protests

Home Nation

Published: 20th December 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday reacted to a meme of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar answering questions on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Farhan Akhtar on Thursday took part in a protest against the amended citizenship act in Mumbai and said that raising one's voice is an absolute democratic right of every citizen.

Reacting to the video shared by a Twitter user, Irani tweeted, "Whattay......" along with a face-palm emoji.

In the purported video, Akhtar is heard answering reporters and citing the protests against the new citizenship law as an indication of something being wrong with the act.

"If you go into the details, it looks like there can be something in there... If everything was okay, why would so many people be concerned?" he said of the protests. The answer came when the reporter asked the actor about the government's repeated assurances to each section of the society, with regard to the new law.

The video later goes on to compare Akhtar's comment with a funny scene from the film 'Bunty Aur Babli' in which protestors are clueless about their demands and reason for demonstration.

Several celebrities, including Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh, had also joined the protests against the newly-enacted citizenship law.

