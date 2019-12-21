Home Nation

20 detained, 130 booked for violence during Citizenship Act protests in Maharashtra

The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen, an official said.

Published: 21st December 2019 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Thursday Dec. 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Protesters participate in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai Thursday Dec. 19 2019. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Twenty people have been detained and 130 booked in Hingoli district in Marathawada region of Maharashtra for allegedly damaging public property and rioting during separate protests against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, an official said on Saturday.

The violence was reported in Kalamnuri town and Hingoli city in the district on Friday in which stones were hurled at policemen, he said.

"So far, police have detained around 20 people for damaging public property and rioting," the official said.

He said 130 people have been booked for cheating, attempting to murder, endangering life or personal safety of others, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and unlawful assembly.

Cases were also registered at Parbhani and Beed districts against some protesters under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Three people have been arrested in Parbhani district in separate violence-related incidents.

Revenue Official Vidyacharan Kadavkar and a policeman were injured on Friday after protesters hurled stones on them following a protest rally near the Collector's office.

A fire brigade vehicle was also damaged, Superintendent of Police Krishna Kant Upadhyay said.

