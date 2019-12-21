Home Nation

AAP needs to set target of winning over 67 seats in Delhi assembly polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said his party has changed the political discourse and forced the BJP to talk about development issues in Delhi.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal during the press confrence in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Arun Kumar P/EPS)

Delhi CM Arvind kejriwal during the press confrence in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/ Arun Kumar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party needs to set a target of winning more seats in the upcoming election than it won in the 2015 polls when it secured 67 of the 70 assembly seats, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal told party members on Saturday.

Kejriwal said the party members should fight the upcoming election with all their strength.

"There is just over a month left for assembly elections in Delhi and since Delhi is party's base from where it started we have to strongly fight the election," he told party members at the eighth national council meeting.

"Our target is also very big. Last time, we won 67 seats and this time, we should not get less than that but more than that number," he said amid slogans of '70 out of 70' by party members.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which won 67 of the 70 seats in 2015, will fight this election in collaboration with election strategist Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm I-PAC.

"My advice is that people (members or volunteers) who have come from outside should take up what responsibility they will be assuming in the upcoming polls," he said.

According to sources, the AAP has called all its party members and volunteers to the national capital for preparation and campaigning for the election due in Delhi next year.

Kejriwal said his party has changed the political discourse and forced the BJP to talk about development issues in Delhi.

"It is the same BJP that ask for votes based on Jat and non-Jat in Haryana and Hindu-Muslim in rest of the country but in Delhi, it has been forced to talk about development.

The agenda of BJP of Hindu-Muslim politics does not work in Delhi.

Through the work done by us in the last five years, we have given hope to people," he said.

On Friday, the AAP launched its news slogan 'Acche beete paanch saal-Lage raho Kejriwal' (the last five years went well- keep going Kejriwal) and kick-started its campaign for the 2020 assembly polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp