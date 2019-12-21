Home Nation

Anti-citizenship protest: Curfew relaxed for two hours in MP’s Jabalpur, six cases lodged, 35 held

Curfew was relaxed for two hours each between 3 pm and 6.30 pm in Adhartal, Hanumantal, Kotwali and Gohalpur police station areas on Saturday.

Published: 21st December 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-CAA protests rock the country over the course of 10 days causing large scale violence.

Anti-CAA protests rock the country over the course of 10 days causing large scale violence. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after curfew was imposed in four police station areas of Jabalpur town in Madhya Pradesh, following violence by anti-NRC and CAA protesters on Friday, the curfew was relaxed for an hour and a half in all four areas on Saturday.

According to official sources at the state police headquarters in Bhopal, curfew was relaxed for women and elderly persons only for an hour and a half on Saturday.

“No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the two police station areas during the curfew relaxation period,” a senior official at the state PHQ told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, six criminal cases under IPC sections relating to rioting and preventing government servants from discharging duties, have been registered in connection with the violence in the four police station areas and 35 persons have so far been arrested by the police there, sources added.

Internet services remained suspended for the second day on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, just after the Friday prayers, a mob of anti-NRC and CAA protesters had indulged in violence after the police stopped them from taking out processions due to the imposition of Section 144 of CrPc.

The violent mob reportedly made children and teenagers aged between 7 and 15 years stand at the fore while they pelted stones on cops and damaged several vehicles. 

More than 10 cops, including a police station in-charge, were injured in the violence and some of them were hospitalized.

With the violence continuing till Friday evening despite cane charge and firing of tear gas shells, curfew was imposed in Adhartal, Hanumantal, Kotwali, and Gohalpur police station areas in the evening.     

Meanwhile, in the state capital Bhopal, the Shahar Qazi Mushtaq Ali Nadvi appealed protesters to stay away from violence and to only stage peaceful protests.

TAGS
Anti NRC protester Anti NRC protests Anti CAA protests CAA protests Jabalpur curfew
